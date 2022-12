Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Friday removed a lawsuit against PHI Aviation and PHI Air Medical to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discriminationan and wrongful termination, was filed by Siebert Bautista Montoya on behalf of Christian Gadbois. The case is 2:22-cv-08772, Gadbois v. PHI Health, LLC, doing business as PHI Air Medical et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 03, 2022, 10:29 AM