Eric Meckley and Ashlee N. Cherry of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Twitter in a pending employment class action. The suit, arising from the mass lay-offs of more than half of the Twitter work force that occurred following Elon Musk taking ownership in Oct. 2022, was filed April 4 in California Northern District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan. The lawsuit claims that the class did not receive notice of their termination and had their access to Twitter's systems discontinued without notice. Co-defendant TEKsystems Inc. is represented by Epstein Becker & Green. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, is 3:23-cv-01595, Gadala v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

May 11, 2023, 11:01 AM

