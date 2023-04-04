New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter and TEKsystems Inc. were hit with an employment class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court arising from the mass lay-offs of more than half of the Twitter work force that occurred following Elon Musk taking ownership in Oct. 2022. The class action, for claims under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, was filed by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of Twitter employees paid through TEKsystems who were terminated in connection with Musk’s mass lay-offs. The lawsuit claims the plaintiff class did not receive notice of their termination, but instead had their access to Twitter's systems cut off without notice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01595, Gadala v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

April 04, 2023

Christina Gadala

Lichten & Liss-Riordan, P.C.

Twitter, Inc.

TEKsystems, Inc.

