Who Got The Work

Tammy L. Adkins of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for Audi Financial Services in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Aug. 21 in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:23-cv-05846, Gabry v. Audi Financial Services.

Insurance

September 20, 2023, 8:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Gerald Gabry

defendants

Audi Financial Services

VW Credit, Inc. d/b/a Audi Financial Services

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute