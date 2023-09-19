Who Got The Work

Sarah Van Buiten of Rutan & Tucker has entered an appearance for information technology company Lantronix Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 2 in California Central District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer Gabriella Bass, accuses the defendant of displaying the plaintiff's photograph of the Brooklyn Hospital Center on its website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas F. McCormick, is 8:23-cv-01387, Gabriella Bass v. Lantronix, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 19, 2023, 8:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Gabriella Bass

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

Lantronix, Inc.

defendant counsels

Rutan & Tucker

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims