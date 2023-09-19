Sarah Van Buiten of Rutan & Tucker has entered an appearance for information technology company Lantronix Inc. in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 2 in California Central District Court by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of professional photographer Gabriella Bass, accuses the defendant of displaying the plaintiff's photograph of the Brooklyn Hospital Center on its website without authorization or permission. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas F. McCormick, is 8:23-cv-01387, Gabriella Bass v. Lantronix, Inc.
Internet & Social Media
September 19, 2023, 8:15 AM