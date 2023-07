Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Smashburger and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Shellist Lazarz Slobin on behalf of a former senior director of operations claiming harassment based on age. The case is 4:23-cv-02574, Gabriel v. Icon Burger Acquisition LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 13, 2023, 7:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Gabriel

defendants

Icon Burger Acquisition LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation