New Suit - Trade Secrets

Clark Hill filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of industrial robotics company Gable Services. The suit accuses four former Gable employees and Staff Heads LLC of engaging in a 'massive heist' of proprietary and confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-11451, Gable Services, LLC v. Elkins et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Gable Services, LLC

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Dominick King

Duncan Nichols

Joshua Roman

Juli Ann Elkins

Staff Heads, LLC

nature of claim: 880/