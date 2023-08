News From Law.com

A trial set to start Tuesday in federal court in southeast Georgia will decide whether or not a couple that did not receive the special vegan meals they requested while in jail should receive millions of dollars in damages for having their First Amendment rights violated.Pastor Tracy Christopher Smith and his wife, Candice Smith, spent more than eight months in the Glynn County Jail in Brunswick starting in October 2018.

Georgia

August 07, 2023, 1:17 PM

