Georgia courts have started rolling out orders for Methodist church disaffiliations across the state. Last week, Judge Sherryl Jolly in the Superior Court of Columbia granted motions allowing two churches to vote to disaffiliate from the North Georgia Conference, followed shortly by a similar order in the 185-church disaffiliation suit out of the Superior Court of Cobb County, courtesy of Judge Kellie Hill.

Georgia

May 22, 2023, 6:30 PM

