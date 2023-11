News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia's four female justices, Verda Colvin, Shawn Ellen LaGrua, Carla Wong McMillian and Sarah Hawkins Warren, swapped war stories and advice at a leadership event hosted by Kilpatrick Townsend on Friday. Topics included advice for the campaign trail, how being part of a minority group has informed their professional decisions and a look into the dynamics between the justices.

November 16, 2023, 5:08 PM

