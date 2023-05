News From Law.com

The Georgia First Amendment Foundation filed a petition for certiorari with the Georgia Supreme Court for the release of judicial records related to disputes between companies that won and lost licenses to manufacture medical cannabis in Georgia. While the Foundation's purpose is to improve government transparency a decision on whether to hear the case could have long-reaching impacts on ongoing litigation and government contracts across the state.

May 19, 2023, 3:44 PM

