Ga. Supreme Court Rules State Lactation Consultant Law is Un...

News From Law.com

Georgia's highest court has ruled that a law that requires people who provide lactation care and services to be licensed by the state and only allows people who have obtained a specific certification to obtain a license violates the state Constitution. The opinion issued Wednesday by the Georgia Supreme Court says the 2016 law violates the due process rights of certain lactation care providers to practice their chosen profession. It stems from a lawsuit filed in June 2018.

Georgia

June 01, 2023, 4:02 PM

nature of claim: /