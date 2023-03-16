News From Law.com

Ga. Supreme Court Rules Sovereign Immunity Waivers Invalid i...

The Georgia Supreme Court has hit the brakes on sovereign immunity waivers, saying the claims are defective in cases with multiple defendants in a recent ruling. As a consequence of this ruling, citizens who seek a binding, statewide declaratory judgment while also seeking emergency injunctive relief against a specific official will have to file two separate lawsuits even though they share the same questions of fact and law," said plaintiff-appellee attorney Tom Church.

Georgia

March 16, 2023, 5:40 PM

nature of claim: /