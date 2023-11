News From Law.com

In honor of Veterans Day, which is Saturday, the Georgia Supreme Court is making it easier for military spouses who already are licensed to practice law in another state to do so in Georgia. The court has issued revised rules regarding provisional admission to the practice of law, including for the first time a process for military spouses who already are licensed to practice law in a state outside of Georgia.

