News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia is taking its show back on the road. In a tradition that was temporarily stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court will host a special session at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building in Augusta on Oct. 6, its third day of October oral arguments. The court's tradition is to hold special sessions at locations around Georgia in order to make its business and the judicial process more publicly accessible.

Georgia

September 22, 2022, 12:13 PM