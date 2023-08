News From Law.com

The Georgia Supreme Court is once again taking its show on the road. The court will host its first day of August oral arguments at Atlanta's John Marshall Law School on Tuesday. The Supreme Court and the Georgia Court of Appeals have traditionally held special sessions at venues around the Peach State as a way to make their business and the judicial process more accessible to the public.

Georgia

August 16, 2023, 2:57 PM

