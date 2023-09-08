Ga. Special Grand Jury Urged Charges in Election Case for Se...

News From Law.com

A report released on Friday revealed that a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators. The nine-page report showed jurors recommended charges against 39 people, compared to the 18 who were charged along with former President Donald Trump.

District of Columbia

September 08, 2023, 11:36 AM

nature of claim: /