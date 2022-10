News From Law.com

A Georgia sheriff standing trial on federal charges that he abused detainees' rights by strapping them into restraint chairs as a form of punishment denied wrongdoing Thursday, insisting the chairs are safe as long as jailers follow provided rules. Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill took the witness stand a day after prosecutors rested their case in U.S. District Court in Atlanta.

Georgia

October 21, 2022, 12:42 PM