A Georgia sheriff has agreed to review his department's policies on bias-free policing and other practices to settle a race discrimination complaint filed by a historically Black college on behalf of students whose bus was pulled over and searched for drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said Monday. The April 2022 traffic stop by sheriff's deputies in Liberty County caused outrage at Delaware State University.

Delaware

May 16, 2023, 12:07 PM

