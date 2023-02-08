Ga. Senators Vote to Bar COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements | Law...

News From Law.com

Georgia senators voted Tuesday to permanently block schools and most state and local government agencies from requiring people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Senate voted 31-21 in favor of the bill, which would make permanent what had been a one-year ban enacted in 2022. Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Republican from Cumming who is sponsoring the measure, said that when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine at least, the government shouldn't be able to force anyone to get it.

Georgia

February 08, 2023, 10:01 AM