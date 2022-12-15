Ga. Secretary of State Wants to End General Election Runoffs...

News From Law.com

Georgia's top elections official urged lawmakers on Wednesday to end general election runoffs â€” this month's bitter Senate contest was the latest example â€” but offered no specific proposals, saying there is a "wide range of options."The push by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to discard the unusual format for general elections comes after high-profile Senate races went into overtime this year and in 2020, with Democrats winning each time. Democrat Raphael Warnock has twice won runoffs.

Georgia

December 15, 2022, 12:29 PM