News From Law.com

A prosecutor in Georgia is seeking an August trial date for former President Donald Trump and others charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday filed a motion to schedule the start of the trial for Aug. 5. Willis wrote that the proposed trial date balances potential delays from Trump's other criminal trials and the speedy trial rights of the other defendants.

District of Columbia

November 17, 2023, 7:00 PM

nature of claim: /