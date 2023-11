News From Law.com

Georgia says it will appeal a judge's order to redraw some congressional and state legislative districts, but that it won't fight in court to pause the order for now, meaning a special session later this month to draw new lines is likely to proceed. The filing came Wednesday in a second case challenging Georgia's electoral districts being pursued by different plaintiffs. The decision not to seek a stay of the ruling could forestall that second trial.

Georgia

November 02, 2023, 11:43 AM

