Civil rights lawyer Alton Maddox Jr., who represented victims of several notorious racist attacks in New York in the 1980s, has died. He was 77. Maddox died Sunday in a Bronx nursing home, funeral director Isaiah Owens said. Maddox represented Tawana Brawley, a Black teenager who claimed that a group of white men had abducted and raped her in 1987. A grand jury determined that Brawley's story was a hoax.

Georgia

April 26, 2023, 3:20 PM

