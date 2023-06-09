Ga. Man Gets 18 Months in North Dakota for Smuggling People ...

News From Law.com

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to accusations that he conspired to smuggle people from Mexico across the U.S.-Canada border into and through North Dakota. Rodolfo Arzola-Carrillo, 39, a Mexican national living in Georgia, pleaded guilty in federal court in Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday, the Bismarck Tribune reported. In November, Arzola-Carrillo "partially carried out" the smuggling of seven people who did not have legal permission to cross the border from Canada into the U.S.

Florida

June 09, 2023, 10:24 AM

nature of claim: /