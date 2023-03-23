Ga. Legislature Passes Bill to Change Personal Auto Insuranc...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Legislature passed a bill that would give the state's insurance commissioner more oversight on personal auto insurance rates for policies that offer more than the mandatory minimum limits, according to the state's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. Under Georgia's current rate-filing system, the insurance commissioner only has the authority to approve or disapprove filings for minimum-limit policies, whiles all other filings go into effect immediately through a "file and use" provision.

Insurance

March 23, 2023, 1:58 AM

nature of claim: /