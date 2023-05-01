Ga. Legal Food Frenzy Raises $665K in Online Donations; Offl...

News From Law.com

While the online donations portion of the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, the law industry's 12th annual statewide food drive, ended at midnight Friday, offline contributions are still coming in. The two-week event, which is co-sponsored by Feeding Georgia, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office and the State Bar of Georgia's Young Lawyers Division, raises funds for the state's nine food banks. This year it collected $664,720 via online donations, about a third short of its $1 million fundraising goal.

May 01, 2023, 3:53 PM

