Ga. Legal Clinic Leaders Say PACT Act Could Bring Tens of Th...

Two leaders of Georgia clinics that provide free and/or low-cost legal services to low-income veterans said the recent passage of a federal law aiding more military members has led to an increase in inquiries from veterans about it. The Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, also known as the PACT Act and House Resolution 3967, is a new law that expands U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.

District of Columbia

November 11, 2022, 1:04 PM