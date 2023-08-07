Ga. Lawyers Photos of Ukraine on Display at University of Al...

News From Law.com

A Georgia lawyer who has spent half of the past year in Ukraine to aid that country in its war against Russia, including taking photos while helping documentary filmmakers, has his images on display in a new art exhibition. "Broken Bridges—Stephen Humphreys in Ukraine," an exhibition of photos by Humphreys, a Birmingham native and Athens resident, opened Friday at the University of Alabama Gallery in Tuscaloosa. It runs through Sept. 15, and a First Friday reception is set for Sept. 1.

Alabama

August 07, 2023, 11:43 AM

nature of claim: /