Georgia lawmakers face multiple key decisions on the final scheduled day of their 2023 session. Most importantly, the General Assembly must still pass a budget. But senators and representatives are also trying to reach agreement on plans to improve mental health care. Additional debates could loom on legalizing sports betting, giving vouchers to children attending poorly performing public schools, and raising the legal weight limit for some trucks on state roads.

Georgia

March 29, 2023, 12:10 PM

