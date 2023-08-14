Ga. Judge Needs More Time in Suit Over Blocking States Ban o...

News From Law.com

A federal judge deciding whether to block a Georgia law that bans hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 said Friday there were "significant interests" on both sides and she would need more time to rule. During nearly two full days of hearings in Atlanta, Judge Sarah Geraghty heard conflicting testimony from witnesses about the safety and benefits of hormone therapy to treat adolescents with gender dysphoria — the distress felt when someone's gender expression does not match their gender identity.

August 14, 2023, 11:49 AM

