A judge is declining to freeze a new Georgia law creating a commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors, suggesting that she will ultimately rule against a lawsuit attacking the measure. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker on Friday denied a request for an injunction by four district attorneys who have sued to overturn the commission, arguing that it unconstitutionally infringes on their power.

Georgia

September 29, 2023, 6:45 PM

