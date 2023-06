News From Law.com

Georgia's highest court on Wednesday upheld a lower court ruling dismissing a lawsuit brought by five college professors challenging the removal of public colleges and universities from a list of "school safety zones" where weapons are prohibited. Before the 2017 amendment to state law, it was a misdemeanor crime to carry or possess a weapon on property or in buildings owned or leased by a college or university.

June 01, 2023, 4:54 PM

