Georgia's highest court has reversed a lower court ruling that dismissed indictments against six former jail officers who had been charged in the death of a man held at the Fulton County Jail. Antonio May, 32, died on Sept. 11, 2018, after the officers beat and pepper-sprayed him and repeatedly used a stun gun on him, the unanimous Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says. They were each indicted on charges including felony murder.

Georgia

October 11, 2023, 4:39 PM

