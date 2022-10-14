Ga. First Amendment Foundation Honoring Cox Enterprises, Han...

News From Law.com

Georgia First Amendment Foundation will hand out its annual Weltner Awards at a banquet later this month. The foundation is a nonprofit dedicated celebrating "government transparency, accountability journalism and your right to know," according to an email promoting the banquet. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Emory Conference Center in Atlanta, and the awards are named for the late Charles Weltner, who served as a Georgia Supreme Court justice and chief justice.

Georgia

October 14, 2022, 8:29 PM