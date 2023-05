News From Law.com

After a three-day trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, a jury awarded a former Clayton County Sheriff's Office employee back pay equivalent to two years' salary, plus compensatory damages totaling just over $200,000. Hill made the decision to fire the plaintiff, Brittani Williams, a veteran, when she requested accommodation for PTSD.

Georgia

May 30, 2023, 9:56 AM

