Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148e million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked Monday for a court order barring him from continuing to repeat the lies he spread about them following the 2020 election. The new lawsuit points to comments the former New York City mayor made during and after the damages trial last week, repeating the baseless conspiracy theories about Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

District of Columbia

December 19, 2023, 11:56 AM

