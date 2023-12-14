Ga. Election Worker Tearfully Describes Fleeing Her Home Aft...

News From Law.com

A former Georgia election worker suing Rudy Giuliani over false claims he spread about her and her daughter in 2020 cried on the witness stand on Wednesday as she described fleeing her home after she endured racist threats and strangers banging on her door. Ruby Freeman's online boutique was flooded with threatening messages, including several that mentioned lynching, after Giuliani tweeted a video of her counting votes as a temporary election worker while he pushed Donald Trump's baseless fraud claims.

District of Columbia

December 14, 2023, 7:00 AM

