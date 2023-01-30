Ga. Drug Trafficker Sentenced in OD, Dismemberment | Law.com...

News From Law.com

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death and other charges. Banks traveled from Georgia to West Virginia to sell fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine hydrochloride.

Georgia

January 30, 2023, 7:02 AM