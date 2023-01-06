News From Law.com

The Georgia General Assembly's 2023 session begins Monday, and some criminal defense attorneys and at least one former judge are hoping this year legislators will amend existing laws or approve new ones involving the sentencing information judges can provide to juries at trials.Wendy Shoob served as a Fulton County Superior Court judge for 20 years and as a Fulton State Court judge for four years before that, prior to retiring from the bench in 2016 and working as a mediator.

Georgia

January 06, 2023, 1:31 PM