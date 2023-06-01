Ga. Court of Appeals Wont Reinstate $10M Dental-Mal Verdict ...

News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals has denied the plaintiff's application for interlocutory appeal to uphold a record-breaking $10 million dental-malpractice verdict that was vacated by a judge, sending the case back to the trial court. In a May 24 order, the appellate court denied the application in Joyce M. Crawford v. Lynn A. Livingston et al., a lawsuit filed by a Henry County woman who claimed she was permanently injured following a root-canal procedure conducted by her dentist, Livingston.

