News From Law.com

When Georgia's new rules of evidence were adopted in 2010, the statute never included new language for defining "a preponderance of evidence" to a jury. Michael Arndt, representing plaintiff-appellants in an auto tort, asked the Georgia Court of Appeals on June 21, 2023, to determine what that language will be.

Automotive

June 29, 2023, 6:07 PM

nature of claim: /