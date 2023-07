News From Law.com

Alison Currie of the Summerville Firm appeared before the Court of Appeals in a special session on Tuesday to dispute the trial court's rejection of an expert witness in a Federal Employers Liability Act case where an employee is suing his employer, a railroad company, after developing lung cancer. Her argument: the court should not apply non-FELA caselaw to a FELA case.

Georgia

July 11, 2023, 3:56 PM

