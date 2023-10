News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals has been asked to decide whether a defendant who settles in a case where multiple parties are at fault and is then brought back in as a third party for contribution still has to pay part of the court's judgment. "There have been a lot of cases on [apportionment] as of late, but this issue specifically has not been addressed," said appellant attorney Robyn Roth of Fain, Major & Brennan.

October 13, 2023, 3:23 PM

