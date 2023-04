News From Law.com

Judges Christopher McFadden, Trenton Brown and Todd Markle will hear four oral arguments at the Court of Appeals this Thursday to weigh questions of sovereign immunity, restrictive covenants, an attempted class action certification where a hospital employee leaked over thousand patient records to Jim Butler and a lawyer trying to recover $24 million in attorneys fees.

Georgia

April 25, 2023, 7:05 PM

nature of claim: /