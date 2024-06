News From Law.com

How far does a railroad company's duty to protect its customers extend? According to a recent 2-1 Court of Appeals opinion authored by Judge Brian Rickman reversing a summary judgment against rail company CSX Transportation, represented Daryl Clarida of Macon-based Hall Bloch Garland & Meyer, not very.

Transportation & Logistics

June 10, 2024, 3:31 PM

