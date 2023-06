News From Law.com

In an opinion issued by Judge Herbert Phipps of the Georgia Court of Appeals, the court holds that a trial court can hold a defendant responsible for funeral expenses but not wrongful death in a medical malpractice case in an $8.5M medical malpractice jury verdict. Notably, oral arguments for the plaintiff-appellees were delivered by former Georgia governor Roy Barnes. All three judges concurred.

June 05, 2023, 1:28 PM

