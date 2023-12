News From Law.com

Southern Oil Refinery and its insurer Employers Mutual Casualty, represented by Matthew Friedlander of Webb Daniel Friedlander and Philip Savrin of Freeman Mathis & Gary, appealed a $5.9M judgment out of northwest Georgia resulting from a three fatality car crash in at oral argument on Tuesday.

Insurance

December 12, 2023, 5:11 PM

nature of claim: /