News From Law.com

Former Georgia District Attorney Michael Bowers and co-counsel Lucas Boggs approached the Court of Appeals on behalf of their client and plaintiff-appellant, a convenience store located in the Atlanta's Edgewood neighborhood. Their purpose on Tuesday was to ask the court whether the city government is able to require the business to change its hours of operation, install new lighting and hire private security.

Georgia

May 02, 2023, 6:46 PM

