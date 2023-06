News From Law.com

Attorney Matthew Sellers approached the Georgia Court of Appeals to determine the line between what a health care provider should do and what it is legally required to do, whether plaintiffs can rely on the presumption of wrongful death to get a wrongful death verdict and whether Georgia common law or evidentiary presumption apply when determining the presumption of death in a wrongful death case.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 3:26 PM

